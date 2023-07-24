Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $460.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.64.
Charter Communications Stock Up 0.3 %
Charter Communications stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.58. 116,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day moving average of $359.91. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $489.94.
Institutional Trading of Charter Communications
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Can Domino’s Pizza Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Is Ryanair Overbought? Earnings Say Not Likely
- Light & Wonder is Riding the Gaming Rebound
- Sirius-ly? Sirius XM Stock Squeezes 40% in 3 Hours
- Lilly Shares Up On Versanis Deal Amid Weight-Loss Drug Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.