Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $460.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.64.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.58. 116,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day moving average of $359.91. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $489.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

