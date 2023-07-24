Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,872,260. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

