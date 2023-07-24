Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,496 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

