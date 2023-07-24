Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $78.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

