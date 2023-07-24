CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 34,225 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.72 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

