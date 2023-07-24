CIBC Downgrades Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$69.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.50.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SJ opened at C$68.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$35.04 and a 52 week high of C$68.95.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 4.4986737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

