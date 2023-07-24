Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $57.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 528,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,041,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $53,903,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

