Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. 11,189,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $50,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

