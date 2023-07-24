Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,626 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $53,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,852,000,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NET traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 861,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,545. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,843,254.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,843,254.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,445 shares of company stock valued at $35,086,325 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

