Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $105.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 367.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.12. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

