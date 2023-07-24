Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on August 10th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$67.00 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$60.00 and a 12-month high of C$87.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.81.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

