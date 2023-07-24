Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $97.46 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

