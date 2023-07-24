Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys 1,290 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $458.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.40. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.11.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

