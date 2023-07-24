Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up about 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

