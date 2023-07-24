Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 12,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN stock opened at $734.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $739.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $758.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

