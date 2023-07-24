Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,457.93 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,479.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,497.09.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.