Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 214.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WRB opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

