Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 1,560 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,580.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $102.56 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

