Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 992 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $318.47 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.93 and a 200 day moving average of $288.51.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

