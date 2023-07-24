CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $73.73 million and $85.86 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

