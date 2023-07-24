Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 448,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,614. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

