Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Argus

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

NYSE:CMA opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Comerica by 384.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 82,992 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 52.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 65.7% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

