Comparing Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -15.35% -20.00% -13.82% Zuora -29.09% -72.78% -15.74%

Risk & Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $254.32 million 5.61 -$33.85 million ($0.29) -34.62 Zuora $338.39 million 4.26 -$197.97 million ($0.89) -11.81

This table compares Semrush and Zuora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Semrush has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Semrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.8% of Semrush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Semrush and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 2 2 0 2.50 Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67

Semrush currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Zuora has a consensus target price of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Semrush.

Summary

Semrush beats Zuora on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company serves small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and marketing agencies, including consumer internet, digital media, education, financial services, healthcare, retail, software, telecommunications, and others. Semrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

