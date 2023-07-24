Compass Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,904. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.63.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

