Compass Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 41.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,603,000 after purchasing an additional 321,597 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 675.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,653 shares of company stock worth $5,749,937. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.79. 1,108,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,604. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $119.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 162.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

