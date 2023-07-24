Compass Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.77. 815,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.36. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

