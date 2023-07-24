Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.67. 340,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,544. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

