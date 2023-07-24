Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $169,203,220,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $202,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.63. 1,345,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

