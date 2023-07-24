Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VHT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,660. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $220.50 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

