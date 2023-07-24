Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,233 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.04. 1,041,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.