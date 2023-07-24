Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $5.98 Million Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 3.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $6,194,460,000,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.3 %

SH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. 4,859,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,020,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.