Compass Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.02. The stock had a trading volume of 171,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

