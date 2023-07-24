Compass Point Increases Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target to $5.50

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.90.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

CIFR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 2.29. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 736,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 104,725 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,038,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 190,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cipher Mining by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 118,287 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

