Compound (COMP) Price Down 15.7% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $64.66 or 0.00222146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $503.51 million and approximately $108.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00048856 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00031131 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,787,412 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,787,009.55801784 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 67.14100199 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $79,119,698.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

