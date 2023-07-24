Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.12. 203,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.44. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.