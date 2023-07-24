Constellation Brands (STZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ):

7/24/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $241.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $255.00 to $270.00.

7/5/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $277.00 to $275.00.

7/3/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $234.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $270.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $275.00.

6/27/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $293.00 to $300.00.

6/22/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00.

6/21/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $280.00.

6/16/2023 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/15/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $273.00.

6/14/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $231.00.

6/7/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $275.00 to $280.00.

6/6/2023 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $293.00.

5/30/2023 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2023 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

STZ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.85. The stock had a trading volume of 319,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,655. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $270.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

