Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,433 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.95% of Construction Partners worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 164.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $180,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $360,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. Insiders own 23.54% of the company's stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

