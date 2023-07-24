Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.07% of Copa worth $38,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.12. The company had a trading volume of 151,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.11 million. Copa had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

