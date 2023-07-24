Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $84.29 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

