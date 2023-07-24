Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 1,421 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 1.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $94.26 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DOX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

