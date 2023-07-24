Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 636 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 4.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

