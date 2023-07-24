Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.84. 464,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,675. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

