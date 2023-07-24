Cove Street Capital LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,770 shares during the period. Heritage-Crystal Clean comprises 3.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.19% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 89,308 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 152,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

