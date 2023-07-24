Cove Street Capital LLC Increases Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,885 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises about 5.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.43% of IAC worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IAC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,031,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,010,000 after purchasing an additional 530,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.27. 108,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.16.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

