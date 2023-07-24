CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

