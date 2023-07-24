Credit Suisse Group Raises Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £198.70

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from £192.50 ($251.70) to £198.70 ($259.81) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDYPY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($183.05) to £155 ($202.67) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($197.44) to £168 ($219.67) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16,410.75.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $98.69 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

