CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,337 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $178,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 212,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,661. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $84.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

