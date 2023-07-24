Critical Contrast: Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) vs. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) and Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Imperial Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.76 $24.58 million $0.09 21.16 Imperial Metals N/A N/A N/A ($0.27) -6.00

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Metals. Imperial Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Imperial Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and Imperial Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.64, indicating a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Imperial Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and Imperial Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 7.31% -8.02% -3.71% Imperial Metals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Imperial Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Imperial Metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. As of June 20, 2023, Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Hudbay Minerals Inc.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia. The company also holds a 30% interest in the Red Chris copper-gold mine located in northwest British Columbia. In addition, it holds a 100% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead-zinc property in British Columbia, as well as a portfolio of 20 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia. Imperial Metals Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

