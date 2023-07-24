CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.3 %

CTO opened at $17.71 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $402.02 million, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 0.83.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.