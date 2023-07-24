CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for approximately 4.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 2.12% of CyberArk Software worth $128,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $156.83. 82,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

